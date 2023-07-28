Jaipur: A Pakistani girl was detained by the police at the Jaipur international airport on Friday for questioning. She was staying at her Bua (maternal aunt)'s house in Srimadhopur in the Sikar district of Rajasthan for the past three years. The 16-year-old girl had gone to the airport booking office to book a return ticket to Pakistan. The girl visited the airport, along with two other people. The girl took the help of the two people for arranging an air ticket to Pakistan.

The girl was not carrying any valid documents such as a visa or passport to purchase a flight ticket to Pakistan. When the Jaipur airport police asked her how she visited India without any passport or visa, she was unable to give a satisfactory reply. The two persons, who came along with the girl, were also arrested by the police.

Airport Police Officer Digpal Singh said that two persons visited the Jaipur international airport, along with a Pakistani girl, on Friday. "Their activities were found to be suspicious. When questioned, the girl was speaking in a colloquial Pakistani language. Further questioning revealed that she was not carrying any document or passport for booking a flight ticket to Pakistan. The girl told us that she was staying with her aunt at Srimadhopur and came to India about three years ago. Now, she had a quarrel with her aunt and planning to go home."