POLICE BUST FAKE INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTRE RACKET IN JAIPUR 32 HELD

Jaipur Rajasthan The Jaipur Police Commissionerate Special Team CST has busted a fake call centre racket here and arrested 32 persons including women who duped people in the United States of America USA police said on Thursday The racket involved luring clients saying that their accounts have been hacked and trying to get their account details The police recovered several computer systems and other equipment The action has been executed under the direction of Additional Police Commissioner Crime Kailash Chandra Vishnoi The accused hail from Nagaland Meghalaya Manipur and West Bengal The accused used to lure people by the Call karo system hack Also read Haryana Upset over dog bite man shoots canine cops arrest accusedAdditional Police Commissioner Kailash Chandra Vishnoi said that acting on a tipoff the special team of Jaipur Police Commissionerate conducted a raid in Rajasthan s Jaipur and busted an illegal call centre by raiding the Chitrakoot police station area The preliminary investigation has revealed that the fake call centres used to target the USA citizens by saying that their accounts have been hacked and trying to get their account details In this way the accused used to dupe foreign nationals Vishnoi saidAlso read IIT Bombay students death Mumbai Police arrest Darshan Solankis batchmateCurrently the arrested accused are being interrogated and efforts are being made to collect information about the gang The police are investigating the bank accounts of fake call centre employees the police saidAlso read Kalakshetra imbroglio Chennai police arrest Hari Padman accused of sexual harassment