Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Priests at the Devnarayan temple opened the donation box and found an envelope with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name. As the priests looked at the envelope with high hopes, their aspirations were crushed after they found Rs 21 in it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the Devnarayn temple in Rajasthan's Bhilwara earlier this year, donated an envelope on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity, revered by the Gurjar community.

According to temple authorities, PM Modi on January 28 visited the temple located in Asind town of the district on the occasion of the 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan. During his visit to the temple, PM Modi offered prayers and also slid an envelope into the donation box. Everyone in the temple was curious to know what the Prime Minister donated.

As the donation box is opened only on special occasions, it was opened on Chhath Tithi of Bhadrapada month (according to the Hindu calendar) on September 25. As the box was opened, temple authorities began counting the cash. They found three different envelopes. They first opened the envelope with PM Modi's name on it. The envelope had Rs 21. The other two envelopes had Rs 2,100 and Rs 101.