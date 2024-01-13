Ajmer: A ceremonial 'chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. The 'chadar' was placed by BJP minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui on Saturday.

The 812th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti started in Ajmer after sighting of the moon. Siddiqui placed a velvet sheet and showered flowers at the dargah after which, he prayed for peace, brotherhood and prosperity. He also read out a message sent by PM Modi. The PM had handed over the 'chadar' to Siddiqui in Delhi yesterday.

An official of the minority front welcomed Siddiqui at the circuit house. Then he left for the dargah with PM Modi's 'chadar'. At the dargah, Siddiqui was welcomed by the officials of the Dargah Committee and Anjuman Committee.

After arriving at Astane Sharif from Nizam Gate amid a tight security, Siddiqui placed the 'chadar' on the tomb of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. He then read out the message sent by PM Modi.

In his message, PM Modi extended his warm wishes on the occasion of 812th Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti for the followers and devotees who came to Ajmer Sharif.