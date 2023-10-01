PM Modi trying to defame Sikhs after Muslims, alleges Rajasthan Congress in-charge Randhawa
Published: 1 hours ago
Jaipur: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleged that the issue of Khalistan, which did not internationalised during the time of terrorism, was hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons due to Modi, after defaming Muslims, and now he is after Sikhs.
"The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the entire country, ours too, he should speak for the country when there are elections, he comes to Rajasthan and says that women are being tortured, so can't he see it in Madhya Pradesh? Right now there are elections in five states," he pointed out. Randhawa alleged Khalistan was not an international issue at the time of terrorism in Punjab, but now, it has been made an international issue by the Prime Minister.
He said that in March, it was said to the Central government that SFJ should be banned and now they are talking at the time of elections, the Prime Minister should talk about uniting the country and not about dividing it between Hindus and Sikhs. He said that the Prime Minister should say this on the integrity of Sikhs.
He said that even today, "whenever there is a casualty while fighting with Pakistan, the body of a Punjabi comes first to Punjab, why doesn't Prime Minister Modi say that Punjabis are patriots? Do you want to defame us? First, you defamed the Muslims and then you are defaming us. Then where will the minorities go? India is a secular state. We sacrificed our lives for the country," he said.