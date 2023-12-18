PM MODI TO ATTEND DG IG CONFERENCE IN JAIPUR FROM JAN 5 7

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the All India Conference of Director Generals (DG) and Inspector Generals (IG) of Police in Jaipur from January 5 to 7, 2024. After formation of the new government, this will be the first major event in Rajasthan. Police chiefs of all states and heads of the central security agencies would be the attendees.

Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will come to Jaipur to participate at the DG-IG conference that is set to be organised at the Rajasthan International Center (RIC) in Jhalana. As per the programme details, around 80 officials including DGs, IGs of all States/ UTs and heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations would attend the conference.

According to information that has been received till now, PM Modi will be in Jaipur for two days for the conference. He is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur in the morning of January 6 and stay here till next afternoon. On the other hand, Shah's visit will be for three days from January 5 to 7.

The state government has already started making preparations for the DG-IG conference. A tight security arrangement has been planned in the city apart from the venue for the conference. Sources said the venue will be enveloped in security for three days during the occasion. This apart, there will be heavy security measures at several places across the city. ​