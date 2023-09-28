Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Sanwaliyaji in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on October 2, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi said.

Joshi and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday inspected the meeting venue and spoke to the workers regarding the preparations. Sanwaliyaji -- located in the Kapasan assembly segment of the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency -- is home to the famous Sanwaliya Seth temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.