PM Modi raises Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Rajasthan rally

Chittorgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government during his visit to the poll-bound state as he referred to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder in Udaipur last year and asked if the people in Rajasthan had voted for Congress for such incidents.

"Had you ever imagined an incident like what happened in Udaipur? People come on the pretext of getting clothes stitched, slit the throat of the tailor without any fear and make a video and make it viral, and Congress gets worried about votes in that too," Modi said while addressing a public rally in Chittorgarh.

He said in Rajasthan, there is no tradition of deceitfully attacking anyone but even then such a big crime was committed. "It is very important to remove this Congress government which cannot safeguard people's lives and property," the Prime Minister said. Lal, 48, was killed with a cleaver inside his shop in Udaipur on June 28 last year. The assailants claimed they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.

Slamming Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Modi said that he has already "accepted defeat" by requesting him not to stop schemes initiated by the Congress in Rajasthan, and gave a guarantee that the BJP will not stop any scheme but only try to improve it. Modi also gave a clear indication that no chief minister face will be projected in the poll-bound state.

The BJP, he said, will contest the assembly election on the party's symbol 'lotus'. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president CP Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, union minister Arjun Meghwal were among the political leaders present at the rally. There has been much speculation about whether Raje will be declared the chief ministerial face by the BJP in Rajasthan.

On Gehlot's demand that Modi should give a guarantee that no scheme initiated by the Congress government be stopped if the BJP comes to power, Modi said, "Gehlot knows that the countdown of the Congress government has started. He in a way has congratulated the BJP by publicly requesting that the schemes should not be stopped. I assure you that BJP will not stop any scheme of public interest but will try to improve it. This is Modi's guarantee".