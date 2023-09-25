Jaipur: People of Rajasthan have sounded the bugle for getting rid of the Congress government for its misrule in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Jaipur on Monday.

Modi was addressing 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Pink City organized on the occasion of the conclusion of Parivartan Sankalp Yatras taken out by the BJP in the state. "Congress deserves zero marks for the government it ran in Rajasthan for five years," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Ashok Gehlot government "wasted" five important years of Rajasthan's youth. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at Dhankya village in Jaipur district where the RSS ideologue spent his childhood days. Modi reached the airport here and then left for Dhankya village, around 30 km from Jaipur, in a helicopter.