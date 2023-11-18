PM MODI CAN TRY AS MUCH AS HE WANTS CONGRESS WILL RETAIN GOVT IN RAJASTHAN KHARGE

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi can try as much as he wants, but the Congress will retain its government in Rajasthan, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on Saturday. He also targeted the BJP for working "towards making the rich richer and the poor poorer".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi can try as much as he wants, the Congress will retain its government in Rajasthan," Kharge said at a public meeting in Bharatpur district's Weir. Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. The votes will be counted on December 3. Speaking at the rally, Kharge alleged that the BJP only works for the benefit of its "friends".

"The BJP works towards making the rich richer and the poor poorer. They always work to benefit their friends," he said and added that the Congress, on the other hand, works for the poor, farmers and youngsters. "When we do something for the poor, Modi calls it freebies, whereas he waived loans of Rs 15 lakh crore of rich people," he said.