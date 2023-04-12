Jaipur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing on Wednesday. The train will ply between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt. railway stations. The regular service of the inaugural train which will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. will begin from April 13 with stops at Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Bassi, Dausa, Bandikui, Rajgarh, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari, Pataudi Road, Garhi Harsaru and Gurgaon.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Rail Service through video conferencing from Delhi on Wednesday. The inauguration of the train is being organised by the Railways at Jaipur Junction."

The event will see the attendance of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other senior railway officials. This train will improve the connectivity of the major tourist destinations in the state and will provide a boost to the socio economic development in the region, he said.

Kiran said the Vande Bharat Express train will cover the distance between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt in five hours 15 minutes, which will be faster by 60 minutes than the present fastest train in the same route. The train will have a total of 16 coaches including 12 air-conditioned chair cars, two air-conditioned executive chair cars, two driving car class coaches, he added.

The Vande Bharat Express between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt will be the first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory in the world. The train will run six days a week with Wednesdays being no service day. Earlier on April 8, Narendra Modi flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatpre Vande Bharat Express in Chennai after he flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Telangana.