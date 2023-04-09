Jaipur (Rajasthan): With months to go for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said he will observe a day-long fast on April 11 here demanding action against alleged corruption in the previous BJP government. April 11 is observed as the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Also read: There are no differences, will contest elections together: Gehlot on Pilot

The former deputy chief minister while addressing the media said he and other Congress leaders had raised the issue of corruption by the then BJP government when they were in Opposition and had promised to take action after the grand old party is voted to power. Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he said, no action was taken and to press for the demand, I will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, Pilot told reporters at a press conference. He said the elections are now around seven months away and he has apprised the district administration about his plans. Pilot also slammed the Modi government and claimed that the Central government is 'misusing' the security agencies.

Whereas earlier, CM Gehlot had dismissed the talks of having differences with Sachin Pilot while adding that "small differences" keep happening in Congress like "all parties". In an attempt to show unity in the party, Gehlot said that the leaders in Congress contest and win the elections together and will do so in the upcoming polls as well. "There are no differences...small differences keep happening in our party, it happens with all parties in every state. But we'll contest elections together, win and form the government," Gehlot had said.