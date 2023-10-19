BSF personnel dispose of recovered booster rocket in Rajasthan's Anupgarh

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): A booster rocket that was found in a field at a bordering village in Rajasthan's Anupgarh yesterday was disposed of on Thursday. The rocket launcher was recovered from a field when digging work was underway for laying the pipeline.

The live rocket was recovered from the 91 GB village in the Anupgarh district of the state. Upon receiving the information, the BSF's bomb disposal squad visited the spot on Thursday and neutralized it.

At the time of deactivating the bomb, the explosion was heard up to two and a half kilometres away from the spot. Besides, a cloud of dust and fumes went up in the air. The police administration had made elaborate security arrangements while disposing of the booster rocket launcher.