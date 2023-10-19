BSF personnel dispose of recovered booster rocket in Rajasthan's Anupgarh
Published: 1 hours ago
Anupgarh (Rajasthan): A booster rocket that was found in a field at a bordering village in Rajasthan's Anupgarh yesterday was disposed of on Thursday. The rocket launcher was recovered from a field when digging work was underway for laying the pipeline.
The live rocket was recovered from the 91 GB village in the Anupgarh district of the state. Upon receiving the information, the BSF's bomb disposal squad visited the spot on Thursday and neutralized it.
At the time of deactivating the bomb, the explosion was heard up to two and a half kilometres away from the spot. Besides, a cloud of dust and fumes went up in the air. The police administration had made elaborate security arrangements while disposing of the booster rocket launcher.
The police had kept the booster rocket launcher in a safe place. Several sandbags were placed around the bomb-like device so that people could not go there. People living within a one-kilometre radius of the bomb were evacuated by the police to a safer place. The Border Security Force (BSF) officials and police have launched an investigation to find out how the rocket launcher booster landed in a field.