Bundi (Rajasthan): The four-year-old Panchakarma Specialty Center at the District Ayurveda Hospital has made a remarkable difference in the lives of more than 50,000 patients from across 11 states in the country suffering from complex, chronic and painful diseases.

This centre has also become home to foreigners with care being offered to around 252 foreign patients from 25 countries. The centre has carved a niche for itself by building a unique medical identity in the country.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staff and Panchakarma expert Dr Sunil Kushwaha said that with the help of Arogya Samiti and Bhamashahs, thousands of patients with joint pains, stress and migraine among others have benefitted from this speciality centre in the past 48 months.

This Panchkarma Center has also received the support of more than Rs 67 lakh from MLA Fund, DMFT Fund and donors.

The centre primarily focuses on treating Osteoarthritis, Spondylosis, Sciatica, AVN, Varicose Van, Neuromuscular Disease, Arthritis, Migraine, Mental Illnesses, Stress, Insomnia, Obesity, Congenital Pathological Children (like Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy).

Due to limited resources, continuous efforts are being made at the competent level to increase facilities to save patients who have been waiting for long in the queue.

To provide world-class Panchakarma treatment services on a wide scale, a boundary wall was built by the district administration in March 2021 on a five-bigha land in Gandhigram with Rs 10 lakh MLA fund.

At the same time, in June 2022, under the direction of the Bundi District Collector, proposals worth Rs 52 crore were formulated and sent to the Ministry of AYUSH through the Directorate of Ayurveda to build the largest Panchakarma Center of Excellence in North India on the lines of Kerala.

Regional MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during his visit to Bundi in February 2023, had also instructed the AYUSH Administration Secretary to get these proposals approved soon.

If these proposals are approved, Bundi will emerge as a hub of Ayurveda medico tourism to offer modern Ayurveda health facilities to North Indians on a large scale, reports have claimed.

After the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, it is expected that the Excellence Center will be approved before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The centre will accommodate an increased number of doctors and staff who will use modern facilities to treat patients.

Panchakarma therapy has enormous importance in Ayurveda as defects are treated by quenching and purifying illnesses through five methods: vomiting, catharsis, Niruh Basti, Anuvasan Basti and Nasya Kriya.

At present, due to disregard for a natural lifestyle, people suffer from mental diseases including anxiety, fear, stress, depression, stroke, physical diseases, heart disease, obesity, thyroid, diabetes, cancer, and joint pain. This therapy is also beneficial in menstrual disease.

Message from patients:

"I was suffering from migraine for the last 17 years. I have received 100% benefit from the Shirodhara therapy offered here. Along with getting relief from headache and back pain, I do not need glasses for vision 24*7." Vijayalakshmi Batham, Bhopal.