PAKISTANI NATIONAL SEEMA HAIDER TO ACT IN A FILM BASED ON UDAIPUR KANHAIYA LAL MURDER

Hyderabad: Seema Haider, who entered India illegally from Pakistan for a young man she met while playing the PUBG game, received a chance to act in a movie. Johnny Firefox Production House producing a film titled "A Tailor's Murder Story" on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Seema was approached for the role of 'Raw' agent in this film. To this extent, film directors Jayant Sinha and Bharat Singh auditioned Seema for the role on Tuesday.

Seema, who is married to Sachin Meena, currently resides in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. They told the media that they are facing financial difficulties after moving to a new house. After that, it is reported that they were approached by the film directors a few days later. There have been many twists and turns in the story of Seema Hyder, who crossed the border of Pakistan and illegally entered India, along with four children for him, after falling in love with a man she met while playing PUBG. The police took them into custody and started investigation. Many things came to the fore in the process. It may be recalled that Seema's husband told the media that her brother has connections with the Pakistan Army. She is currently out on bail.

Seema Ghulam Haider from Karachi in Sindh province and Sachin Meena in India got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not, too, friendly to each other. Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store.