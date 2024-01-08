Pakistani drone recovered in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: In another breakthrough against the cross-border smuggling, the alert personnel of the Border Security Force personnel have recovered a suspected Pakistani drone and a dead pigeon tied to it along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, sources said on Monday. It is learnt that the recovered drone was used to dump explosive material, weapons and narcotics from across the border.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Rajora said that the drone was caught flying near Kharia BOP of Shahgarh police station area of India-Pakistan border late on Saturday evening. Rajora said that the alert soldiers of 35th battalion of BSF caught hold of the drone which was flying close to the ground in the area. After bringing the drone down, the BSF personnel found a dead pigeon tied to the Unmanned Air Vehicle, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Rajora said.

Besides, a small parachute was also attached to the drone, he added. The Additional Superintendent of Police said that after recovering the items, the case has been handed over to the the police for taking further action. He said that the BSF has informed Shahgarh police post about the drone recovery adding that the drone will be investigated in Delhi. Significantly, this is the 3rd incident in recent days wherein a dead bird has been recovered along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan by the BSF.