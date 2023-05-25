Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Amid the row over the demolition of the homes of Pakistani migrants here, Jaisalmer Collector Tina Dabi met the displaced people on Wednesday evening. Recently, protests erupted after the Jaisalmer Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) demolished several makeshift houses in the Amarsagar area as part of the anti-encroachment drive.

Collector Dabi went to Mulsagar village and met Pakistani migrants and discussed the issue of giving them a place. The collector sat with the Pakistani migrants on the ground and spoke to them. All the displaced families expressed their gratitude for being asked about their well-being.

The Jaisalmer Urban Improvement Trust has provided 40 bighas of land to refugee families from Pakistan for the purpose of making shelters. Dabi had on Wednesday said that the land would be reserved for individuals categorised as Pakistani migrants and allocation would happen once they obtain Indian citizenship. After getting to know about the announcement, the displaced families looked satisfied.

An old lady Sugni Devi. who came from Pakistan, thanked the Collector for the land allotment and even told her that she would be blessed with a baby boy. The Collector, though, said she does not differentiate between a boy and a girl. The displaced families offered sweets to the Collector.

Tina Dabi informed the Pakistani migrants that the district administration had fulfilled the promise made to them in seven days. She said the displaced people from Pakistan can stay comfortably per the government policy.