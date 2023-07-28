Alwar (Rajasthan): The husband of Anju said that he was not aware of any divorce being granted to them and therefore, she cannot marry another man. Anju, a mother of two, had travelled to Pakistan where she has reportedly married her Facebook friend after converting to Islam.

"She said that she submitted divorce papers three years ago in Delhi but I never received any summons from the court. Legally, she is still my wife and she cannot marry anyone else. I will definitely take legal action against her," Arvind, Anju's husband told media. Arvind said that he will file a criminal case against Anju after she returns to India.

"I will not accept Anju now, however, the final decision will be taken by my children. But right now, my children do not even want to talk to her." He also requested the government to investigate Anju's passport and visa documents as he believes that Anju might have used fake documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan. He said there was no contact between him and Anju after her 'nikkah' with Nasrullah.

Also Read: Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pak Facebook friend after converting to Islam

Talking to the media, Arvind said, "The government of India must seize her passport and visa. She never informed me about getting the visa process done. Even, I never went to any passport office. So an investigation must be done as to how she got her passport and visa."

Arvind said that children must live with him. Upon being asked about claims that Anju could be mentally disturbed, Arvind said, "she used to get tensed sometimes due to work and even used to fight with me, but I never imagined that she would take such a step."

He said that theirs was an arranged marriage and she was a good mother. She used to get along with the children well. But now the children do not want to accept her. He said that Anju had a habit of lying even for the smallest of things. She used to come home late and now she even got the travel documents in a fake way.

Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas also expressed his sorrow and disappointment at his daughter’s actions. He said that Anju was as good as dead for the family and she must stay in Pakistan now.

The 34-year-old Indian woman travelled legally to Pakistan to meet Nasrullah, her Facebook friend whom she met in 2019. After the news about Anju travelling to Pakistan started spreading, She released a video saying, "I have come here legally with planning. I will stay here for a few days and will return back to India soon. I request all media persons not to harass my family members."