PADMA SHRI MOLELA TERRACOTA CRAFTSMAN MOHANLAL KUMHAR PASSES AWAY

Rajsamand: Renowned Terracota craftsman and Padmashree Mohanlal Kumhar, who introduced the Molela terracota (Mrin craft) to the world died on Friday at his residence in Molela village panchayat of Nathdwara subdivision in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, sources said. He was 83. It is learnt that Kumhar passed away on late Friday evening.

His last rites were held at Molela village on Saturday. Several leaders and bureaucrats were present on the occasion to pay their last respects to the Padma Shri craftsman. Mohanlal Kumhar was awarded the Padma Shri Award in the year 2012 for Terracotta Art making clay idols. Kumar has pioneered the Molela terracota or locally known as Mrin art.

Kumhar has been very famous among the artists not only nationally but also internationally and has traveled to many countries as an ambassador to his own art. It is believed that the Molela art was started about 800 years ago by the forefathers of Mohanlal Kumhar. Mohanlal's elder brother Khemraj was the first in the family to get recognition at the national and international level for the unique art form in the year 1977 at an art fair in Delhi.

For Mohanlal Kumhar, it was only a matter of time to prove his mettle. Kumhar was awarded the Shilp Guru Award in 2003 for his skill in terracotta sculpture. Mohan Lal was also awarded the Kalamani Award for his wonderful work in Terracotta Art at the 23rd Surajkund Crafts Mela. Mohan Lal has brought his village Molela on the international map with his sheer talent.

The potters of Molela village have preserved terracotta art.