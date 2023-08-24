OVER A DOZEN SCHOOL STUDENTS INJURED AFTER BUS OVERTURNED IN BIKANER

Bikaner: Over a dozen school children were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Bajju in Bikaner on Thursday, police said. All injured were rushed to the nearby community healthcare centre for treatment.

The incident occurred near RD 860 canal culvert under the Bajju police station area when the private bus was on its way to the school. There were around 40 students in the bus at that time. The injured students were taken to the Community Healthcare Center in Bajju, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said that all are out of danger and their health condition is stated to be stable.

After getting information about the incident, a team from Bajju police station reached the spot. Along with the villagers, police rescued the trapped children and then took them to the hospital. According to police, it is likely that the bus was plying at a high high speed and the driver lost control following which, the vehicle overturned. But what exactly happened and why the bus suddenly overturned is being probed into, police said.

The details about the incident will be revealed after interrogating the driver of the bus, an official said. "The incident could have caused a major accident leading to many casualties. Thankfully, all the children of the bus are stated to be safe," he added.

Also Read: Eight killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Nepal

The relatives of the injured children reached the hospital after learning about the incident. Police along with the relatives are taking stock of the arrangements so as to ensure that the children get proper treatment.