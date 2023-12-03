OSD BLAMES CM GEHLOT FOR CONGRESS DEFEAT IN RAJASTHAN

Jaipur: Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Sunday blamed him for the defeat in the assembly polls and said that his experience, magic and schemes could not bring the Congress back to power in the state. Sharma, who was denied a ticket to contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls, said that Gehlot once again brought the Congress to the margins and has only taken away from the party but never been able to bring the party back to power.

Escalating his attack on Gehlot, the officer on special duty (OSD) accused him of cheating the high command, not allowing correct feedback to reach the top, not allowing anyone to become an alternative, continuously taking wrong decisions and decisions out of narcissism while being surrounded by immature and selfish people, and ignoring all feedback and surveys.

"I am hurt by the results, but not surprised. Undoubtedly, Congress could have changed the 'Rivaz' in Rajasthan but Ashok Gehlot ji never wanted any change. This is not the defeat of Congress but of Ashok Gehlot ji," Sharma said on X. The OSD said the Congress fought the elections under Gehlot's leadership while giving him a free hand and alleged that the chief minister was himself contesting on every seat in the state.

"Neither his experience nor magic worked and like every time, the Congress did not win with the help of his plans and campaign work. While being the CM for the third consecutive time, Gehlot once again brought the party to the margins," Sharma said. "Till date, he has only taken away from the party but Gehlot was never able to bring the party back to power during his tenure," he added.

Sharma said that these results were certain as he had told the chief minister and warned him many times, but he did not want any advice or a person with him who would tell the truth. The OSD said that he had expressed the desire to contest the elections from Bikaner and then from Bhilwara, the seat where the Congress was losing for 20 years, but Gehlot could not do a new experiment.