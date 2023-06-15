ONLY WINNABLE CANDIDATES SHOULD GET TICKETS RAJASTHAN CM GEHLOT

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates in the state and asserted that the tickets should be decided two months before the elections. He also said that one should have patience to be successful in politics.

Gehlot was addressing the state executive meeting of Rajasthan Youth Congress here. Calling upon the office bearers and leaders of the Youth Congress to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections, he said, Keep it in mind if you want to move forward... If the party takes a decision (to not give ticket)...(you) would feel sad (but) in such moment one who keeps patience and goes on, then he becomes successful in politics.

The assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year. Advocating for giving tickets to "jitau" or winnable candidates only, Gehlot said that the party should decide the candidates two months before the elections so that they can work harder in their respective constituencies.

Gehlot said, "If we want to win the elections, then only the winnable candidates should be given tickets. We have also told (state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa) that two months before the elections, it should be decided who will get the tickets...even the leaders get tired of roaming on the streets of Delhi at the time of elections, the chief minister said. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were also present in the programme. (PTI)