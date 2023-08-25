ONE DIES ANOTHER CRITICAL AFTER BEING BITTEN BY SNAKE IN RAJASTHAN

Kota (Rajasthan): A five-year-old died and another battling for life after being bitten by a snake in Rajasthan's Bora Was on Friday, the police said. According to the police, the family members of Ganesh Gujar were sleeping inside the house. At around 4.30 am, his five-year-old son Dilkhus said that he was feeling thirsty and was having a breathing problem.

He found that his 10-year-old daughter Monika was having the same problem. Ganesh then rushed both the children to the hospital at Commerce College Square. The doctor declared Dilkush dead and said that he died due to a snake bite. However, Monika has been shifted to ICU and is undergoing treatment, assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Ghisaram in-charge of the Bora Was outpost of RK Puram police station said. He further said the relatives of the deceased did not allow the doctors to conduct the post-mortem. They took the body from the hospital and performed the last rites.

Earlier, three students of a private hostel died while another one is critical after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The minor students, including two girls, were sleeping on the floor of the coaching centre-cum-hostel at Nischintapur village of the district when they were bitten by the poisonous reptile. The institution is named Fatafat Coaching Centre run by one Khageswr Mohanta. All four students were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Keonjhar where three of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.