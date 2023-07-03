On camera, female foreign tourist touched inappropriately by man in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A video of a man touching a female foreign tourist inappropriately is going viral on social media. The video was first shared on Reddit by a user. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The video shows the female tourist accompanied by a male partner and a man, who was trying to touch her inappropriately. In the video, the woman was seen as uncomfortable and tried to push away the man.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on Reddit, "And yet parents always turn off the TV with lightning reflexes when period pads or condom ads show up." Another user wrote, "If it were me, I would kill this man just to make a statement that it's not ok to harass people."

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal sought action by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the Rajasthan police against the man. Sharing the video on Twitter, Maliwal wrote, "Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Police for action. These incidents are bringing a bad name to the nation!"

Since the video was shared, the post has received many comments on Twitter. Reacting to the shameful video, a user wrote, "Disgusting behaviour. Strong action should be taken against these men." Another user wrote, "Show some respect to women."