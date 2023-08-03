NUR VIOLENCE RAJASTHAN CM GEHLOT SLAMS MANOHAR LAL KHATTAR ALSO CLAIMS HARYANA COPS NOT COOPERATING IN NASIR JUNAID MURDER CASE

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday lashed out at his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar saying that the latter failed to stop the violence in his state, which so far has claimed the lives of six people, and that the Haryana Police is not co-operating with the Rajasthan Police in the murder case of Nasir-Junaid.

The Haryana government formed a three-member committee to pore over social media posts that fuelled the violence in Nuh and Gurugram, leading to the death of at least six persons including two Home guards and a Muslim cleric. The committee has been tasked with monitoring social media activities from July 21 onwards.

In a separate case, Junaid and Nasir had gone missing on February 15, 2023, and on the next day, their charred bodies were found in Loharu in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. They were allegedly killed by cow vigilantes who suspected them of carrying cattle illegally. The Rajasthan Police had filed a chargesheet against three accused in connection with the case.

"The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar gives a statement in the media that he will help the Rajasthan Police in every possible way, but when our police went to arrest the accused of the Nasir-Junaid murder case, the Haryana Police did not cooperate, but even registered an FIR against the Rajasthan Police," Gehlot said in a Tweet in Hindi.

"The Haryana Police is not cooperating with the Rajasthan Police in finding the accused who are absconding. Mr. Khattar failed to stop the violence happening in Haryana and is now giving such statements just to divert the attention of the people which is not appropriate," added the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

