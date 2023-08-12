NSUI in-charge and former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Jaipur (Rajasthan): NSUI in-charge and former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar was in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Saturday on the occasion of International Youth Day. Kumar while addressing the Yuva Mahapanchayat, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the state (Rajasthan) has a 28 per cent young population and our Prime Minister has also attained the age of 73, but he claims himself to be young. "If we take into consideration the Prime Minister's age then 95 per cent population of the country will be young."

Explaining the meaning of youth, Kumar said, "One, who critically examines things and he does take anything on face value. He (read youth) will not accept what elders are saying. He or she will critically examine things and then accept them. Following the footprints of seniors or elders and asking juniors to toe the line — will not the acceptable to the youth. A young person is very sensitive to several issues and their surroundings."

"If someone is facing discrimination in society for his food habits, dressing sense, carrying courtship, living lifestyle or others and anybody remains a mute spectator to it. If he doesn't come out in support of the victim or raises his voice, then he will not be called a youth despite age being on his side. Whereas anybody who is senior speaks out or fights against atrocity, then he will be given the status of youth. A person, who is not sensitive to his surroundings and not raising his voice against atrocity, then he doesn't deserve to be a youth. Hence, youth means, who always keeps on evaluating society and the political system."

Showering praise on Kanhaiya Kumar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "I listen to Kanhaiya Kumar on YouTube channels. I always liked his speeches. But, I got an opportunity to listen to him. Kanhaiya Kumar gained wisdom in the early period of his life. He speaks like a seasoned person, who has assimilated all the wisdom so early. God has bestowed him the gift. I give my best wishes to Kumar to inspire the youth of the country through his speeches."