Jodhpur: When Ravan's effigies were burnt across India during Dussehra on Tuesday, a group of Brahmins abstained from doing so. Instead, they mourned the death of Ravana at the hands of Lord Ram.

The claimants of the Lankan king's descendants near Chandpol in Rajasthan also worship Ravana with elaborate rituals. Shrimali Godha Brahmins of Jodhpur consider Ravana as their forefather. That's why they observed mourning on the day of Dussehra. Shrimalis consider Ravana to be a great scholar and a temple was also built in memory of Ravana. On the day of Dussehra, worship is also done in the temple of Ravana to propitiate him.

The idols of Ravana and Mandodari were installed at the temple located on Kila Road in Jodhpur. This temple was constructed by Shrimali Brahmins. During Ravana's effigy burning, every member of the sect takes a bath, and male members change their sacred thread. Thereafter, puja is done. A daily puja is also done at the temple.

Pandit Kamlesh Kumar said, "We are descendants of Ravana and can't see him burning. This is because he is our ancestor. Ravana was killed by Ram on the tenth day of Ashwani month. We mourn on this day."

According to Kumar, it is mandatory for them to take a bath on the day before the changing of sacred threads. Thereafter, Ravana and Shiva are worshiped at the temple. 'Goddess' Mandodari, Ravan's wife' is also worshiped during this period. Prasad is also distributed.