Hanumangarh (Rajasthan): Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari issued a call to form the government with absolute majority in Rajasthan while inaugurating the fourth phase of 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in Gogamedi of Hanumangarh district on Tuesday. Gadkari said that people of the state want change and BJP is determined to bring in a "developed, prosperous and safe" Rajasthan.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Hanumangarh, Gadkari asked people to bring a BJP-led government in Rajasthan for the state's overall development. "A BJP government will provide employment to the youth. Instead of smart cities, it will build smart villages. With BJP in Rajasthan, there will be double engine government. It will change the future of the state. To bring a change, elect BJP," Gadkari said.

He asked people to remember the days when the state was governed by the BJP. Without naming the Congress or elaborating, Gadkari said, "Donkeys here and donkeys there. While horses are eating grass, donkeys are eating Chawanprash."

The yatra was kicked off today by offering prayers at Gogamedi Dham. Gadkari said, "I am also a farmer and son of a farmer. That's why I understand the water problem faced by the farmers of Rajasthan." He asked people to press the lotus button to solve their problems.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje said that the Ashok Gehlot government does not care about the youth. "The future of the youth hangs in balance due to drug addiction and paper leak. But the Gehlot government is not worried about it," she said.

CP Joshi, BJP state president said that the 'Parivartan Yatra' will bring back the pride of Rajasthan. "The current government of Rajasthan has to be ousted. Lets take a resolution today and work towards it," he said.