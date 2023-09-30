NINE GET LIFE IMPRISONMENT 41 ACQUITTED IN KUMHER CASE OF 1992

Bharatpur: A court of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday sentenced nine people to life imprisonment and acquitted 41 others in a 31-year-old case in Kumher. The case dating back to 1992 was investigated by the CBI.

The verdict was given by the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe Special Court at Bharatpur during a hearing that was conducted today. On June 6, 1992, 16 people were killed and 45 were injured in an ethnic clash between two groups. Most of the people who died and were injured were reportedly from the Jatav community.

Advocate Rajendra Srivastava said that Judge Girja Bhardwaj awarded life imprisonment to nine people named Lakho, Paras Jain, Prem Singh, Chetan, Man Singh, Shiv Singh, Rajveer, Pitam and Gopal.

Srivastava said that chargesheet was presented against 87 people in the Kumher case. Among whom, 36 people have died during the last 31 years during which the proceedings were held. Presently, one accused is absconding and the remaining 50 were present at the court today. Of the 50 people against whom proceedings were conducted, the court sentenced nine to life imprisonment and acquitted the remaining 41.

Initially, the case was being investigated by the police but later it was handed over to the CBI. The case continued for a prolonged period of 31 years. Statements of a total of 283 witnesses were recorded and they were presented before the court during the trial.

Two FIRs were registered in the case. The first was lodged by SI Kishan Singh and the second by SI Ramkaram, During the investigations, SBI took statements of 283 people under various sections of the IPC.