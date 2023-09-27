Jaipur: The ripples of India-Canada row over the North American country's soft stance towards Khalistani militants and sympathisers reached Rajasthan where the NIA is conducting raids in 13 cities in the lookout of subversive elements involved in illegal money transactions and arms dealing in collusion with players based in foreign lands.

The NIA, which has pieced together details of Khalistani trouble mongers, is targeting houses and installations of miscreants in pinpointed areas across the state which borders Pakistan. According to sources, several NIA teams have been fanning out in different areas since last night. These places include prime areas such as Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur.

Recently, NIA had released a long list of terrorists and gangsters having links with Khalistan. Along with this, the agency had also appealed people to share with NIA any information related to property, anonymity, business partners and businesses of those terrorists and gangsters. Pproperties of several Khalistani agents and sympathisers have also been confiscated.

In such a situation, there is a possibility that NIA may take major action against the properties of Khalistan supporters in the coming days. Sleuths tracked online transactions between Khalistani agents and syampathisers based in the country and abroad. The NIA team send notice to Surjit Bishnoi, a resident of Kosna of Pipar police station area, after interrogating him and directed him to appear before Delhi office of the premier agency on October 3.

It has come to notice that money flew from abroad into Surjit's bank account for 28 years. Sources said the NIA has taken this action by keeping an eye on the people associated with Lawrence Bishnoi in Jodhpur. It is also believed that through Lawrence, huge amount of money is being transacted in different accounts from abroad. The name of Surjit has surfaced in this regard. The NIA has been keeping an eye on transaction involving Lawrence Bishnoi's gang which asked for weapons from abroad.