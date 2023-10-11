NIA RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN RAJASTHAN IN PFI CASE

Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency has raided multiple locations across Rajasthan in connection with a case involving the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI), official sources said. Officials said that the NIA sleuths seized many documents and electronic gadgets for examination during the raids on the suspected PFI associates.

According to the information received in this regard, NIA sleuths conducted raids in Tonk, Gangapur and Kota areas of Rajasthan during the intervening night of Oct 10 and 11. Sources said that the raids were launched in connection with a case registered against the now banned Popular Front of India. The overnight raids on the alleged PFI associates continued on Wednesday morning.

However, no official statement has been issued by the agency regarding the raid. During the raids, the NIA interrogated the suspects and also searched documents, mobiles, laptops and computers at the respective locations. Meanwhile, apart from Rajasthan, reports said that the NIA carried out simultaneous raids in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Sources said that the raids were conducted in connection with case number 31/2022 registered by the NIA with regard to alleged violent and anti-national activities of the Popular Front of India and its leaders and supporters in Phulwari Sharif area of Bihar. An official said that the NIA investigation in the case has revealed that the accused had gathered in Phulwari Sharif, Bihar for the purpose of carrying out violent and illegal activities.

The Popular Front of India was formed in 2006. Initially this organization was active only in some states of south India. But later it spread its activities in 23 states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Due to their involvement in anti-national activities, the Central Government imposed a five-year ban on PFI and eight organizations associated with it on September 27, 2022 under the stringent UAPA.