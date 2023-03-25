Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached two buildings at Kota and Jaipur respectively on Friday since they were allegedly used for conducting terrorist training camps by the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The NIA seized these two buildings as 'proceeds of terrorism' under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The NIA teams posted the notice on Madrasa Furkania near Araken Badi Masjid, located at Ladpura Lal Ji ki Ghati which falls under the Rampura police station area of Kota. In Jaipur, the NIA team attached the building close to Punjab National Bank on Moti Dungri road.

According to the local police at Kota, the NIA team arrived at the building Friday morning. Earlier on February 18, an NIA team raided two places in Kota. While one among them falls under the Vijay Nagar police station area, the other was the building that was seized on Friday. During the raid in February, when no one was found in the building, the NIA team went to the nearby mosque and questioned the imam. It was then revealed that the PFI had an office at the building in the past. Hence it was decided to seize the building by framing charges against the PFI chairman.

It should be mentioned that the NIA had carried out four raids in Kota in the last six months. During the first raid, the NIA had acted against PFI state president Asif Mirza, a resident of Kota's Sangod and the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India, Sadiq Sarraf who was a resident of Baran. While Sadiq Sarraf was arrested from his place, Asif Mirza was arrested from Kerala. On March 17, the NIA filed a charge sheet against both accused.