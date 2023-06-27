NHRC TEAM ARRIVES IN JAIPUR TO PROBE BJP MP KIRODI LAL MEENA ASSAULT CASE

Jaipur: A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday visited Rajasthan capital Jaipur to probe the alleged police assault on BJP Member of Parliament Kirodi Lal Meena during an agitation against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlkot led Congress government in March this year sources said. Sources said that the three-member commission met MP Meena in Jaipur and recorded his statement over the matter.

The team is likely to submit its report by June 30 in the case. The case is connected to the alleged assault on MP Meena during a nine-day long dharna along with the widows of 2019 Pulwama attack martyrs demanding jobs and other issues. It can be recalled that Meena along with the widows of the martyrs had on March 4 reached Jaipur to meet the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the matter.

However, the police deployed outside the CM's residence foiled the protest. During the sit-in, Meena had accused police of misbehaving with him. Later, Meena along with the widows of the slain soldiers sat on a dharna at the martyr's memorial. The MP along with the widows had also staged a protest outside the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on the civil line with Veerangana.

Pilot had talked to the protesters and assured that he would convey their demand to the government but there was no headway. On the midnight of March 10, the police removed the protesters from the protest site and took them to their respective villages. On the same day, Kirori Lal Meena had left for Shahpura to meet Manju Jat, one of the widows of the slain soldiers, but was stopped by the police outside Samod police station.

A minor scuffle had also broken out in the process between the police and MP Meena. Meena's health had deteriorated and was admitted to the hospital. A complaint regarding the alleged misbehavior with Meena by the police was later lodged with the National Human Rights Commission.