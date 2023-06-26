NEWLY WEDDED BRIDE KIDNAPPED BY EX LOVER IN RAJASTHAN

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A woman was kidnapped by her former lover and his two associates, hours after she was married in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

The newly married couple was returning after completing a wedding ritual, when three men came on a bike brandishing their swords and abducted the bride. Police have filed a case but the woman could not be traced even 48 hours after the incident.

Ravi Nayak, a resident of Bijolia in Bhilwara district, was married to Renu alias Yogita Nayak of Lachhuda village on Friday. The couple along with the groom's family members went to seek blessings at Bhilwara's Krishi Mandi when three miscreants came there on a bike. They attacked the groom and his family members with swords and kidnapped Yogita.

After which, Ravi registered a case in Bhilwara's Subhash Nagar police station against Deepak Koli and his associates for kidnapping his wife at sword-point. Subhash Nagar police station in-charge Jagdish Chandra Meena said that a complaint of kidnapping has been registered against three miscreants. "We have registered a case and started searching for the bride and her abductors," Meena said.

"As soon as we sat inside the car after visiting the temple, three miscreants came from behind with swords. My wife was taken away forcefully. She was holding my hand but the miscreants pulled her away as a result of which my hand got hurt. I had to run away to save my life. My wife could not be traced till now and we don't know anything about her whereabouts," Ravi said.

The groom's neighbor Ishwar raised questions on the law and order situation and asked as to how the miscreants could abduct a woman in broad daylight and that too in front of so many people.