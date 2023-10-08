NEW ARMY UNIFORMS RECOVERED FROM A CAR IN POKHRAN 4 ARRESTED

Jaisalmer: Intelligence Unit of the Indian Army on Sunday recovered new uniforms and other items of the Army from a car in Pokhran. Four persons have been arrested for possessing these items and are being interrogated. Entry of outsiders have been banned in the area.

Security forces stopped a car near Nachana Phante in Pokhran. Inside the car, there were 91 new Army uniforms, helmets, shoes, belts, gloves and other items. The four, residents of Rajasthan, were going to Jaisalmer with the items after collecting those from some shops in Suratgarh when they were detained by Army. Also, the white coloured Alto car has been seized.

The sale of Army uniforms is banned. The Army Intelligence units of Suratgarh and Ganganagar along with a team from Jaisalmer are inquiring into the matter. The security forces are investigating as to where these uniforms came from and from where these were purchased. Also, efforts are on to find out as to where these uniforms were manufactured.

Among the items recovered included 91 Army new pattern uniforms, eight Army uniforms of Kargil check, 46 army t-shirts, four Army shaving kits, 30 pairs of socks, shoes, five combat caps and 25 belts.

After interrogation, the Intelligence Unit handed over the four suspects to Nachana Police. The vehicle that was seized was also been handed over to the police. Now, the police are interrogating them. The Intelligence Unit has kept back the Army uniforms and other items that were recovered from the suspects.

