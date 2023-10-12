NEET PG 2023 KARNATAKA HC ISSUES NOTICE TO CENTRE ON REDUCING CUT OFF TO ZERO

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Centre on the recent decision of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to reduce the cut-off marks in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) PG to zero. The MCC's decision enables any student who had appeared in NEET PG to get admission in the vacant seats.

A petition was filed by doctor and advocate Dr Vinod Kulkarni from Hubbali challenging MCC's decision. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and Justice Krishna S Diksit heard the petition and issued notices to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MCC and the others.

For the last 10 years, the cut-off mark for NEET PG was 50 percent but, the MCC issued a notification on September 20, reducing the mark to zero this year. The petitioner said that the decision will lead to the situation where the country will become a doctor-producing factory.

The Supreme Court has reiterated that merit alone should be the criteria for PG admission and now by reducing the cut-off to zero, it would further facilitate the lobbying of private medical colleges, the petitioner stated.

The petitioner urged court to direct MCC to withdraw the notification and revert back to the previous system of 50 percent cut-off. The court should issue order making it mandatory for students to secure at least 50 percent marks in NEET PG to secure admission