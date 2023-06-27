NEET ASPIRANT DIES BY SUICIDE IN KOTA

Kota: Yet another NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide in Kota on Tuesday. An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Udaipur was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room in Kota today, police said. However, no suicide note was recovered from his room.

The student, Mehul Vaishnav, a resident of Salumbar in Udaipur had enrolled in a medical entrance coaching centre in Kota and had come here two months ago. He lived in the hostel of Vaishnav Bairagi Samaj near Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Vigyan Nagar. Hostel committee president Devishankar Vaishnav said the incident was revealed when other boarders found Mehul's door locked till late hours.

Other students said that Mehul was last seen at around 10:00 pm last night. When they did not find him in the morning they went to his room and knocked at the door. Despite calling out Mehul several times, he did not answer. This made them suspicious and they informed the hostel warden.

At around 12:00 pm when the lock of the room was broken, Mehul was seen hanging from the ceiling. The hostel officials informed the police immediately.

After reaching the spot, police took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary of MBS Hospital. Also, Mehul's relatives were informed. According to police, they did not recover any suicide note from the room and the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Female NEET aspirant allegedly commits suicide inside hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota

Vaishnav said that students are provided accommodation at the hostel while they eat at the mess or order food from outside. It has been learnt that Mehul did not have dinner last night and appeared worried, he said. Vigyan Nagar police station officer Devesh Bhardwaj said he has informed the parents of the boy about the incident. The post-mortem and other procedures will take place only after his parents arrive, Bharadwaj added.

Suicide not the solution: If one is having suicidal thoughts or need emotional support then call Sneha Foundation (available 24x7) at 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline no at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).