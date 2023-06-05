Kota (Rajasthan) : The National Testing Agency (NTA) made available on its website the recorded response sheets and answer sheets of the NEET UG 2023 medical examination on Monday. Candidates, who took the exam, can download and check the sheets. They can also right away file objections if any duly following the directions given by the NTA on the recorded response sheet and the answer key.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG 2023) was conducted by the NTA. The candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for challenging each answer. Also, Rs 200 will have to be paid for challenging the recorded response sheet. Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra of Kota's private coaching institute said that it was expected that the NTA may release the result of NEET UG 2023 anytime after June 10.

After the disposal of objections on this answer key, the final answer key will be released and along with it, the result of NEET UG 2023 will also be released. The NTA has also notified the process for challenging the answer key. One has to go to the challenge option of the answer on the official website of NEET UG. Along with this, students will have to open the booklet according to the code of the exam paper. They have to log in here with the application number and date of birth. After this, all the questions of Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology will come according to the series.

They have to click on the question they want to object to. The student has to register an objection to this question. Supporting documents will also have to be uploaded to challenge the objection. After that save the objection and deposit the fee. This fee can also be deposited through online debit-credit card, UPI and Internet banking.

Parijat Mishra said that the OMR scan copy has been sent to the students through email. While the Recorded Response Sheet is uploaded on the official website. If there is a difference between the OMR scan copy and the recorded response sheet, the student will have to file an objection. To register this objection, students have to log in to the official website of NEET UG with their application number and date of birth.

After that, go to OMR challenge. The question on which he has a challenge will be visible. After this, the question on which the student sees the difference between the OMR and the recorded response, has to be selected to file objection. Its fee is also to be deposited like the challenge of the answer.