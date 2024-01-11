Jaipur: As world observes National Human Trafficking Awareness Day today on Jan 11, a social activist has expressed concern over the rising incidents of human trafficking in Rajasthan claiming that the state along with Bihar collectively accounting for most cases of child human trafficking. Every year January 11 is celebrated as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to create awareness about human trafficking across the world and promote and protect the rights of the victims.

With regard to Rajasthan, statistics show that the state is the second state in the country where child human trafficking occurs the most with Bihar and Rajasthan accounting for most cases of trafficking of children under 18 years of age, social activist Vijay Goyal said. Goyal said that child labor is flourishing as a curse in Rajasthan. Although due to the efforts of the government and social organizations, there was a decline in these figures after 2016, but the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) are scary.

As per the data, Rajasthan and Bihar have recorded the highest number of cases with regard to human trafficking of children under 18 years of age from 2018 to 2022. Charge sheets were presented in 2711 cases in Rajasthan, while in 1848 cases of child human trafficking were registered in Bihar. According to the data, in 2018, 537 cases were registered in Bihar, while 373 in Rajasthan. In 2019, 653 cases were registered in Rajasthan and 294 cases in Bihar while as in the year 2020, 815 cases were registered in Rajasthan, while 184 cases were registered in Kerala.

In 2021, 497 cases were registered in Odisha, while 417 cases were registered in Rajasthan. Similarly, the figures for 2022 show that 613 cases were registered in Bihar while 453 cases were registered in Rajasthan. Social activist Vijay Goyal said that the major reasons for human trafficking were poverty, illiteracy, bonded labour, prostitution, social inequality, regional gender imbalance besides child pornography.

History: In 2007, the United States Senate had ratified the proposal to establish January 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In 2010, President Obama dedicated the entire month of January to awareness and prevention of human trafficking. Human trafficking is considered a modern form of slavery. In India, in 2013, by amending the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, section 370 of trafficking was added to the sections of the IPC.