NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR WOMEN CONDEMNS HEINOUS CRIME AGAINST MINOR GIRL IN BHILWARA

New Delhi/Jaipur: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday expressed its utmost condemnation in the strongest words regarding the heinous crime perpetrated against a minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

In response to this grave incident, the NCW, under its constitutional mandate, immediately took action and visited the crime site. It is the fourth visit of the NCW inquiry committee to Rajasthan regarding women-related crimes in the last month, the commission said in a statement.

During the thorough investigation conducted by the NCW, it was established that there was a delay in filing the First Information Report (FIR) for the missing girl, which only further compounded the trauma faced by the victim's family.

The NCW also uncovered distressing information that 11 individuals have been accused in connection with this appalling crime, with one of them being a minor. Five accused have been absconding, it said. Taking cognizance of the severity of the situation and the paramount importance of upholding justice, the NCW has ensured that appropriate measures are implemented to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Station House Officer (SHO) responsible for the delay in filing the FIR report has been promptly suspended, and the NCW stands firm in its commitment to monitor the investigation's progress to guarantee a fair and expeditious trial, the statement added.

The family of the victim, burdened by immense trauma and sorrow, has refused any compensation offered about the case. The NCW team, understanding the urgency of emotional support for the victim's family, is actively engaged in providing them with necessary counseling and assistance to help them cope during this trying time, the Women's Body added.

As a constitutional organisation entrusted with safeguarding the rights and welfare of women and minors, the NCW demands that the state authorities, including the Police and the Chief Secretary, take every possible measure to maintain law and order in the state. Ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, especially the most vulnerable among them, is an imperative duty that requires immediate and effective action, it further said.

The NCW urged the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation and prosecute all those involved in this heinous crime to the fullest extent of the law.

The minor girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered in Bhilwara, after which the Opposition BJP lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government. Meanwhile, last week Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal had demanded a discussion on the crimes against women in Rajasthan in the Upper House and said that a notice under Rule 167 was given in this regard.

