Bharatpur Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested two accused for allegedly being involved in the abduction and murder of Junaid and Nasir both residents of Bharatpur district The arrested accused identified as Monu Rana and Gogi were wanted in the abduction and murder case of JunaidNasir said a police official Bharatpur Range IG and district SP will provide further details said an official The arrested duo had rewards of Rs 5000 each on them Earlier on February 17 police had arrested Rinku Saini in connection with the case With three persons in police custody search is now on for all the accused who are currently abscondingOn February 15 the Nasir 25 and Junaid 35 were attacked by a mob on the suspicion that they were cow smugglers The mob abducted the duo and later set on fire the car while they were sitting inside Their charred bodies were found in a Bolero car in Barwas village in Haryana s Bhiwani district on the next day The family alleged that their sons were killed by members of the Bajrang Dal but the outfit denied itRajasthan Police identified eight accused in the case and FIR was registered under Sections 143 365 367 and 368 of the Indian Penal Code The eight accused include Monu Gogi Anil Kalu Srikant Kishore Vikas and Shashikant During investigation it was revealed that 12 others were also involved Also Read Bharatpur police declares Rs 5k reward for finding JunaidNasir murder accused SP requests hike in prize moneyThe incident drew severe criticism from the masses with protests being launched demanding justice for Junaid and Nasir For the last two months police have been conducting raids and also launched search operations in Haryana and Rajasthan as well as other states for the absconding accused