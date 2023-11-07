Nagaur (Rajasthan): Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape as a live electric wire came in contact with his chariot during a road show in Parbastar in Rajasthan on Tuesday. A major accident has been averted in Parbatsar of Nagaur district. After participating in Kuchamancity and Makrana programmes of Nagaur, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Parbatsar. During the roadshow, the chariot in which Shah was travelling touched the electric wire while entering Parbatsar. As soon as the chariot touched the wire, bright sparks started rising. After the accident, the Home Minister's road show was cancelled.