Jaisalmer: The much awaited joint exercise of the three wings of the military 'Trishakti Prahar' began near the western border of Rajasthan in Jaisalmer on Monday, officials said. The joint exercise involving an estimated over 25,000 troops will run till Nov 25 as per officials. In this exercise named 'Trishakti Prahar', the Indian Air Force is practicing with the Indian Army and Navy in mutual coordination with each other.

Sources said that during the Trishakti Prahar joint military exercise, live practice of actual war situations is being carried out by all three wings of the Indian Army with complete coordination. Besides, during this exercise, long range attacks by reconnaissance aircraft to collect intelligence and other information are being practiced as a drill to destroy the enemy through precise and high volume attacks, sources said.

Also, in this exercise, the operational capability and readiness of the Pune-based South Western Command of the Indian Air Force is being demonstrated as the major attraction. The joint military exercise will showcase various military activities like integrated air land and combined arms operations, fast mobility and deep strike offensive capabilities.

According to reliable sources, this exercise is being conducted with the aim of creating a new strategy in the backdrop of the long-running war between Ukraine and Russia and the ongoing Israel Palestine war. According to an estimate, a total of more than 25 thousand soldiers from all three wings of the Indian Army are participating in this exercise.

Apart from this, specific technologies like unmanned aerial vehicles, precision guided missiles, loiter munitions, counter-drone systems, communication systems and automatic spectrum monitoring systems are being tested in this exercise, sources said. Various types of howitzers, helicopters and other weapons including the Army's T-90s and Arjun main battle tanks are involved in the exercise.