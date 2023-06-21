MP DAILY WAGERS SON CRACKS PRESTIGIOUS JEE ADVANCED BRINGS LAURELS TO PARENTS

Kota: In an inspiring story of grit and determination, a son of a daily wager from Madhya Pradesh has cracked the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) by securing an all India rank of 924. It is a surreal feeling for Krishnakant, son of daily wage laborer Kamlesh Sahu of Bichpuri village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Krishnakant is all set to get admission in CS branch of IIT Kanpur after cracking the prestigious JEE Advanced exam. Krishnakant has secured All India 924 rank in Joint Entrance Exam Advanced with Rank 154 in the OBC category. Krishnakant has secured 91 percentile in the exam. Over the mantra of his success, Krishnakant attributed the success to hardwork and determination.

Also read: JEE Advanced Results: Hyderabad boy Vavilala Reddy gets top rank

He equally credits his father for the success in the exam. Krishnakant's father Kamlesh is a class 12 passout and works as a daily wage labourer. Sahu said that he did not want his son to suffer like him and wanted him to excel in the competitive exam to secure a high paying job. Sahu further lamented that had he studied further in his life, he would have been at a better position in his life today.

“That's why I did not keep my children away from studies and kept working hard for the children. We are working with the aim of making them educated so that they are at a good position,” Sahu said. Sahu said that he along with his wife Kunti toil hard in the fields to earn some bucks for educating their children. Krishnakant's elder sister Julie has done B.Sc. and younger brother Shivkant is studying in 10th standard.

Krishnakant studied in Kota free of cost in a private school from class 6th to 10th. Later, he studied till Class XII from government school. He had scored 97.5% in 10th and 92.2% in class 12th. Krishnakant said that the faculty at the Allen Coaching Institute where he studied for IIT motivated him for cracking the exam.

Naveen Maheshwari, director of Allen Coaching Institute, Kamalkota credited Krishnakant's hardwork for his success in the coveted exam.