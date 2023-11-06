MODI GOVT SNATCHING AWAY MORE JOBS THAN GENERATING KHARGE

Jodhpur: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of snatching more jobs than generating employment. He also termed the central investigating agencies as propagandists of the Modi government. Earlier in the day, chief minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination from Sardarpura assembly seat.

Addressing a public meeting, Kharge alleged that the BJP government is harassing the Congress leaders and stopping them from working for the welfare of the people. "Those who are doing good work in the country are being harassed. The Congress party has worked for the country's wellbeing since independence. It was Jawahar Lal Nehru who had laid the foundation of the country's democracy," Kharge said.

The Congress leader said that the Nehru government had opened factories for development but the Modi government is handing everything away to the Adani Group. All factories are being sold off by the Modi government, he alleged.

Hitting out at the Modi government on the operations of the central investigating agencies, Kharge accused the agencies of working at the behest of a government. He said that ED, Income Tax and CBI work as the Central government's propagandists. First these agencies are sent and PM Modi follows later to give a speech, he added.