MISCREANTS PELT STONES AT JAIPUR UDAIPUR INTERCITY EXPRESS TRAIN IN RAJASTHAN WINDOWPANE OF AC COACH DAMAGED

Udaipur: In yet another incident of stone pelting on a moving train, miscreants on Tuesday pelted stones at the Intercity Express plying from Jaipur to Udaipur in Rajasthan causing damage to an AC coach, official sources said. According to an official, the incident took place on Tuesday night. It is learnt that the Intercity Express was plying from Jaipur to Udaipur reached Rana Pratap station when three minutes before its arrival, the miscreants pelted stones at the train between Bedwas Kachchi Basti and Khempura.

In the stone pelting incident, the glass windowpane of the AC coach C-2 along the seat number 21 was damaged as per an official. However, no passenger was injured in the incident, added the official. Pertinently, the stone pelting incident came a day after a major accident was averted after the Railway officials foiled a derailment attempt of the Vande Bharat train from Udaipur to Jaipur.

The train was halted in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan after the railway officials detected some ballast, rocks and rods on the track, an official said. In a detailed statement issued in this regard, a Railway official said that the train No 20979 Vande Bharat Udaipur-Jaipur stopped at KM no 158/18, 158/19 in Gangarar-Soniyana section.