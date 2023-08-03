Bhilwara: The burnt body of a minor girl belonging to the Gujjar community was found hours after she went missing while grazing goats in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the circumstances around the possible murder.

The incident has been reported from Girdiya Gram Panchayat area of Shahpura Panchayat Samiti of Bhilwara district. A police official said that the burnt body of the minor girl was found in a coal furnace. According to the family of the deceased girl, she left home in the morning to graze the goats in the nearby grazing area.

Locals said that the girl was seen grazing goats around the coal furnace operating in the area on Wednesday afternoon. But in the evening, when the girl did not reach home, the family members along with the villagers started searching for her. When the girl was not found, the family members went to the police to lodge a missing report, but the police did not register the case as per the locals.

In the subsequent search operation launched by the locals, the body of the girl was recovered from the coal furnace in a burnt condition causing grief and shock among the villagers especially the family members and relatives. Soon after the body was spotted, a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot and took the body into custody for a post-mortem.

Reports said that a few suspects have been detained in the alleged murder of the minor girl. Local BJP leaders and Rajasthan Gurjar Mahasabha leaders including former minister Kalu Lal Gurjar, Deputy District Chief Shankar Lal Gurjar reached the spot and started protesting against the administration. The family has demanded justice over the heinous crime.