Nogawa (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself after being allegedly gang-raped by three youths for the past three to four months in the Nogawa police station area of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The victim's family has registered a case of gang rape against the accused, who are still at large.

According to the victim's father, the accused had been raping his daughter for the past few months. On Saturday night, while the victim was changing the place of the animals in the barn, the accused took her to a deserted house near the hill and raped her together. The victim returned home and informed her family about the incident.

After receiving the complaint, police made a thorough investigation and spoke to all the family members, the neighbour of both the accused and the victim. Though the accused relatives have refuted the allegation but police are not ready to buy their theory. The police have registered a case of gang rape against the accused and a team has been formed to arrest them. The victim's body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, and people have condemned the heinous act. The incident has raised questions about the safety of women and girls in the area, and the need for stricter laws to prevent such atrocities.

Police Station Officer Sunil Tank has assured that action will be taken against the accused, and a report will be registered. However, the fact that the accused are still at large raises concerns about the efficacy of the police in bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice. “A massive manhunt operation has been launched and we are hopeful that we will be able to arrest the culprits soon,” a senior police officer of Nogawa police station said.