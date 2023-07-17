Bharatpur (Rajasthan) : The thugs of Mewat area in ​​the Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, are targetting even elected representatives from other States. The Mewat gangs have made a Tamil Nadu MLA their victim by extorting money from him through sextortion. In the process, they have made a nude video. Following this, the TN Police reached Bharatpur and arrested an accused.

Based on a complaint, the TN Police began a probe and with the help of the Bharatpur police, they also detained two minors and took them with them. Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said that the Mewat thugs made a nude video chat with Tamil Nadu MLA Saravana Kumar. They recorded the video and later threatened to make it viral, the SP said.

With these threats, the thugs extorted money from the aggrieved MLA and lodged a case at the Thani Cyber ​​Police Station in Tamil Nadu. The cyber police team of Tamil Nadu reached Bharatpur and after seeing the location of the accused, raided it along with the local police. They arrested the accused Arshad, a resident of Govindgarh in Alwar, for acting as a commission agent for the thugs.

The accused Arshad used to withdraw the sextortion money from ATMs and send it to the thugs on commission basis. The Bharatpur police team detained two minors who extorted money by sextortion. This raid was carried out in Ishanka village under Nagar police station area. The two minors were handed over to Tamil Nadu police. The TN police detained both the minors and took them away along with the accused Arshad.