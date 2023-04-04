Nagaur: A 57-year-old mentally ill man allegedly killed his two daughters with an axe when they were asleep and severely injured his wife and grandson after they tried to prevent him on Monday midnight. The daughters succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the accused's wife and grandson were severely injured and admitted to a hospital in Ajmer. The accused man was arrested by the police and investigations are on.

The incident occurred at Dildhani in Parbatsar of Rajasthan's Nagaur. The accused has been identified as Manaram. The deceased daughters are 26-year old Meera and 20-year-old Rekha while the injured are 50-year-old Kesar and Meera's 7-year-old son Prince. It was learnt that 10 years ago the accused met with an accident while working in a mine. Ever since then he has been suffering from mental illness and mood swings. He would verbally abuse others and often become violent.

Police said the younger daughter of the family was supposed to leave for her in-laws house on Tuesday. Prior to which, the family gathered to celebrate the occasion by applying mehendi on their hands. The elder daughter too came home with her son to participate in the celebrations. Till evening, things were normal in the house. Neighbours said that the two sisters along with their mother were seen applying mehedi and enjoying themselves. After which, all went off to sleep. At around 2 am, the accused woke up , took an axe and entered the room where his daughters were sleeping. He then repeatedly attacked them with the axe.

On hearing their screams, the accused's wife, accompanied by her grandson, rushed from the next room to save them. The accused, in turn attacked his wife and grandson. When the neighbours rushed to the house they found the four lying in a pool of blood. Police was informed who took the accused under custody and the injured were sent to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Ram Chaudhary said it has come to light that Manaram was mentally ill for the last five years and this may have drove him to such an act. He is in police custody and being interrogated, Chaudhary said.